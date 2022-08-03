Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

VSTO opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $3,471,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 254.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 207.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

