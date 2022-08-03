VIZIO (VZIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIZIO stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Several analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares in the company, valued at $132,007,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,007,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,980 shares of company stock worth $7,566,371 over the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VIZIO by 119.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VIZIO by 120.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 67,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

