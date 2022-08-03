VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) versus Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Head to Head Comparison

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VolitionRx and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 1 1 0 0 1.50

Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VolitionRx and Myriad Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,159.47 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -3.73 Myriad Genetics $690.60 million 3.09 -$27.20 million ($0.12) -221.25

VolitionRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08% Myriad Genetics -1.20% -2.75% -1.97%

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer. The company also offers Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology; and Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus. In addition, it provides Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; and GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other mental health conditions. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. and Intermountain Precision Genomics for an offering of germline and somatic tumor testing services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

