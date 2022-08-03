Wagerr Trading Up 0.2% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $2,446.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,776,104 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

