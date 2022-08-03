Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

