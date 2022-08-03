Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion-$150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. The company had a trading volume of 115,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $361.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Walmart

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.