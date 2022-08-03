Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,245,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

