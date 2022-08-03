Washburn Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 713 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $327.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

