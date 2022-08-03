Washburn Capital Management Inc. Invests $317,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $4,475,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $85,345,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,570 shares of company stock worth $12,966,280. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.