Washburn Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $193.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.55.

