Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

Waters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $340.32. 13,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,218. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.13.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Waters by 132.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

