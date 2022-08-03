Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.95-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.95-$12.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.13.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.09. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waters by 568.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $18,313,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waters by 560.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

