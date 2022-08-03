Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $672.42 million-$685.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.37 million. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.95-$12.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.13.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.09. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 33.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $596,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

