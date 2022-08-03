Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

