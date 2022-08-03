Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.75. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 3,646 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $116,635.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,217 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $44,444.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $116,635.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,451.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $373,952 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.