WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 469,613 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Stevanato Group worth $53,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.21 ($25.99).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €18.30 ($18.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.65. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($30.08).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

