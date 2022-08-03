WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 77,320 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BlackLine worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in BlackLine by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 818,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

