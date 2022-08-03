WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745,588 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $74,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

