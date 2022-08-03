WCM Investment Management LLC Has $15.67 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avient worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

