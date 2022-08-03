WCM Investment Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Smartsheet worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 129.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

