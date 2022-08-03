WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of UFP Industries worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,258 shares of company stock worth $3,822,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

