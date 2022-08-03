WCM Investment Management LLC Has $38.14 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 296,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 60.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

