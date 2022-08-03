WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,411 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $289,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $462.60 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $534.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.