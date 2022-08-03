WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

