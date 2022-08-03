WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 238,799 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,799 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Ferrari worth $478,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ferrari by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ferrari by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($164.95) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $211.04 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

