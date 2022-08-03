Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 463,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

