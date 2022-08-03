Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 13,065 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 2.39% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5,593.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,991. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.