Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.32. 23,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

