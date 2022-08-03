Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.29. 1,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,748. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

