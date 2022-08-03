Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. 13,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,778. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

