Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 20,966 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 220,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

