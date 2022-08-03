Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 140 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.86. 105,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.