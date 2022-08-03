Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 890 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.37. 16,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,829. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.01 and a 200 day moving average of $428.94. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.