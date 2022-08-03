WebDollar Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $39,116.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063481 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,539,399,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
WebDollar Coin Trading
