Wedbush Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

