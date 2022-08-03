Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PerkinElmer (PKI)

PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2022 – PerkinElmer was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $202.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $149.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – PerkinElmer is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.23. 683,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,054. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

