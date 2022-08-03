Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NetApp (NTAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

7/15/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

6/9/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. 631,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NetApp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

