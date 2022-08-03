Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

BP (NYSE: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/3/2022 – BP had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 8/3/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27).
- 7/19/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78).
- 6/13/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
- 6/9/2022 – BP is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
BP Stock Performance
NYSE:BP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 13,519,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,806,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
BP Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
