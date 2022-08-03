Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

BP (NYSE: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2022 – BP had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

8/3/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27).

7/19/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78).

6/13/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

6/9/2022 – BP is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 13,519,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,806,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

