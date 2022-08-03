Wells Fargo & Company Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $117.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

