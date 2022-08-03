WESCO International (WCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY22 guidance at $14.00-15.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $144.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WESCO International stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

