WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $46.43 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and approximately $717,278.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

