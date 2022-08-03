Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 14th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE WSR opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised Whitestone REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

