WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 514,413 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $17.84.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

