William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.68). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

NYSE CVNA opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

