William Blair Comments on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 166.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

