William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.