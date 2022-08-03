William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $880.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $198,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

