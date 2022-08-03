William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Forrester Research Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $880.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $198,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
