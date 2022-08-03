William Blair Lowers Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Market Perform

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNH. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 576.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

