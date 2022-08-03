Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

