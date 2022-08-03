Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

WMB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 68,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,470,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,195,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,299,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,845,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,465,000 after buying an additional 683,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,498,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

